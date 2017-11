USS SIOUX CITY CREW VISIT FOR VETERANS DAY WEEKEND

SAILORS FROM THE SOON TO BE COMMISSIONED USS SIOUX CITY COMBAT SHIP ARE HERE IN TOWN FOR THE VETERANS DAY WEEKEND.

CREW MEMBERS, INCLUDING COMMAND MASTER CHIEF E-9 TIMOTHY HARDIN, SPENT PART OF THEIR MORNING SETTING UP FLAGS ALONG LAKEPORT AVENUE AT GRACELAND CEMETERY:

HARDIN HAS SERVED IN THE NAVY FOR 25 YEARS.

HE SAYS GETTING THE CHANCE TO VISIT THE CITY THEIR SHIP IS NAMED FOR IS A GREAT EXPERIENCE FOR THE CREW:

MASTER CHIEF HARDIN SAYS THE CREWS TRAINING IS WRAPPING UP AT THE SHIPS’ CURRENT PORT OF MARINETTE, WISCONSIN:

THE CREW WILL TAKE PART IN A FLAG RAISING FRIDAY MORNING AT 8:30 AM AT THE DOWNTOWN PERKINS RESTAURANT, AND THEN PARTICIPATE IN A VETERAN’S DAY CEREMONY AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM AT 11AM.

ON SATURDAY THEY WILL ATTEND TWO VETERANS DAY BREAKFASTS AT HY VEE FOOD STORES ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND GORDON DRIVE, THEN SERVE LUNCH AT THE GOSPEL MISSION AND ATTEND A SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS HOCKEY GAME SATURDAY NIGHT.