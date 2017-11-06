HY-VEE HEROES TROPHY ON DISPLAY LOCALLY TODAY & TUESDAY

Iowa Hawkeye and Nebraska Cornhusker fans can get an up close look at the hardware the two college football teams will soon be playing for today at the Gordon Drive Hy-Vee Food Store.

A replica of the “Heroes Trophy” will be on display today at the store from 10am until 6pm.

Hy-Vee, along with the American Red Cross, the University of Iowa, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, use the game to salute individuals and organizations for acts of heroism in their communities.

Fans will also have a chance to register to win four tickets to the game.

If you can’t make it today, the trophy will be on display at the South Sioux City Hy-Vee from 10am until 6pm Tuesday.

The seventh annual Hy-Vee Heroes Game takes place on November 24th at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.