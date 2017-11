FIRE RESCUE PREPARES TO TAKE OVER CITY 9-1-1 AMBULANCE SERVICES

SIOUX CITY CONTINUES TO PREPARE FOR ITS TRANSITION TO TAKE OVER EMERGENCY 9-1-1 AMBULANCE SERVICE FROM SIOUXLAND PARAMEDICS.

FIRE CHIEF TOM EVERETT SAYS THE CITY HAS HIRED A VETERAN PARAMEDIC MANAGER TO OVERSEE THE OPERATION:



HADEN WAS CHOSEN FROM 16 APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION.

EVERETT SAYS THE CITY WILL SOON HIRE A COMPLIANCE OFFICER AND LEAD MEDICS:



A TOTAL OF 27 EMPLOYEES WILL MAKE UP THE CITY’S E-M-S DIVISION.

THE CITY TAKES OVER THE SERVICE ON JANUARY 1ST.