SOUTH DAKOTA LEADS BID TO COLLECT ONLINE SALES TAX

Thirty-six attorneys general have signed onto a legal brief in support of South Dakota’s bid to collect sales taxes from out-of-state internet retailers.

South Dakota is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether retailers can be required to collect sales taxes in states where they lack a physical presence.

The case could have national implications for e-commerce.

State Attorney General Marty Jackley says Colorado filed a friend-of-the-court brief supporting South Dakota’s petition to the high court.

The state is seeking to overturn legal rulings issued mostly before the online shopping boom.

The brief from 35 states – including neighboring Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska, says the jurisdictions all rely on consumption taxes to fund essential government operations.