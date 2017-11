FUNERAL SERVICES SET FOR DROWNING VICTIMS

FUNERAL SERVICES HAVE BEEN SET FOR THREE SIOUX CITY FAMILY MEMBERS WHO DIED WHEN THEIR CAR PLUNGED INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER IN OCTOBER.

THE SERVICES FOR 53-YEAR-OLD SALOMON MEDINA-ZAVALA, HIS 43-YEAR-OLD WIFE ANGELICA GONZALEZ-GONZALEZ AND THEIR 17-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER VANESSA MEDINA GONZALEZ WILL TAKE PLACE SATURDAY AT MEYER BROTHERS COLONIAL CHAPEL IN SIOUX CITY.

A VISITATION WILL OCCUR FROM 2 PM UNTIL 6 PM WITH A VIGIL AT 5:30 PM.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE CAR CARRYING THE FAMILY WENT INTO THE RIVER ON OCTOBER 16TH.

THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER RULED THE THREE FAMILY MEMBERS DIED FROM DROWNING.

AUTHORITIES HAVE NOT DETERMINED WHO WAS DRIVING THE CAR WHEN IT WENT INTO THE RIVER AND SAY THE MEDICAL EXAMINER FOUND NO INDICATION OF ANY OTHER INJURIES TO THE VICTIMS.