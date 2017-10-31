INDIAN HILLS WATER TOWER TO UNDERGO INSPECTION

The water tower in Sioux City’s Indian Hills northside area will be taken out of service Wednesday to perform a two-year inspection.

The inspection requires draining of the water tower, so citizens may notice the discharge of water from the hydrant located near the intersection of Cheyenne Blvd. and Outer Drive North on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Inspection should be completed and the water tower back in service by the following Wednesday, November 8th.

Residents who experience any issues related to water pressure in the northside should contact the Water Treatment Plant at 279-6150 or the Utilities Department at 279-6222.