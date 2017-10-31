GRASSLEY SAYS CLOVIS HEARING SHOULDN’T BE DELAYED

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says he sees no reason to delay next week’s Senate confirmation hearing for Sam Clovis of Hinton, who President Trump has appointed to be the U-S-D-A’s top science advisor;

Clovis worked on Trump’s presidential campaign for 15 months and The Washington Post reports Clovis was the “campaign supervisor” who urged a Trump campaign volunteer to meet with Russian officials.

Grassley says President Trump “should let the special counsel do his job.”

Grassley said he and the other members of the Senate Judiciary Committee will work “to ensure that the Justice Department and F-B-I are functioning free from inappropriate influence.”

