AUTHORITIES HAVE CLOSED OFF THE ROADWAYS AROUND 4TH & FLOYD BOULEVARD BECAUSE OF A GAS LINE LEAK.

CREWS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE AREA NEAR NUTRA-FLO AROUND 12:30 P.M. WHEN A WORK CREW STRUCK THE GAS LINE.

THE I-29 EXIT TO FLOYD BOULEVARD HAS BEEN CLOSED BECAUSE OF THE LEAK UNTIL REPAIRS HAVE BEEN MADE.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.