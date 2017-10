CLOVIS NAMED IN INVESTIGATION OF TRUMP CAMPAIGN CONTACT WITH RUSSIAN OFFICIALS

The Washington Post has reported that Sam Clovis of Hinton is reportedly the “campaign supervisor” who urged a campaign volunteer for Donald Trump to meet with Russian officials.

Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson reports.

Clovis is still part of the Trump team and is currently the White House liaison to the U-S-D-A.

He’s been nominated to be the U-S-D-A’s top science adviser and his confirmation hearing in a senate committee had been scheduled for next week.