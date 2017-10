SIOUX RIVERS MENTAL HEALTH REJECTS WOODBURY’S REQUEST TO WITHDRAW

AN ATTEMPT BY WOODBURY COUNTY TO DISSOLVE THE SIOUX RIVERS MENTAL HEALTH AGENCY IT PARTICIPATES IN WITH PLYMOUTH AND SIOUX COUNTIES FAILED MONDAY.

THE MOTION MADE BY WOODBURY COUNTY FAILED BY A 2-1 VOTE, WITH PLYMOUTH AND SIOUX COUNTIES VOTING AGAINST THE PROPOSAL.

A SIMILAR VOTE DEFEATED WOODBURY COUNTY’S MOTION TO WITHDRAW FROM THE GROUP.

SHANE WALTER, THE C-E-O OF SIOUX RIVERS, IS DISAPPOINTED IN WOODBURY COUNTY’S ATTEMPT TO LEAVE THE AGENCY THAT OVERSEES MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES FOR THE THREE COUNTIES:

OC……..WHEN WE HAVE DIFFERENCES. :24

DON KASS, CHAIRMAN OF THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SUPERVISORS, SERVES ON THE SIOUX RIVERS BOARD AND SAYS HE WISHES WOODBURY’S SUPERVISORS WOULD HAVE FIRST CHOSEN TO MEDIATE THE DISPUTE:

OC……JUST MIGHT GET IT. :17

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR REPRESENTS THE COUNTY ON THE SIOUX RIVERS BOARD ALONG WITH KEITH RADIG.

TAYLOR SAYS THERE’S A HOST OF REASONS THE COUNTY WANTS TO PULL OUT, DATING BACK TO 2015:

OC…….ON THE AGENDA. :26

KASS BELIEVES IT IS UP TO THE STATE TO DISSOLVE THE REGION, NOT THE COUNTIES:

OC……….HIS ALONE. :18

AROUND 50 PEOPLE ATTENDED THE MEETING IN LE MARS AT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX.