LAST WEEK’S WINDS CREATED RECORD AMOUNT OF ELECTRICITY

This past week’s high winds in Iowa blew in a first for one electric utility.

MidAmerican Energy officials say winds blew hard enough on Monday and Tuesday for wind turbines to provide all the power needed to meet its customers’ needs for the state.

MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the utility’s experts noted the wind was strong enough to produce the energy needed to power 670,000 electric customers in the state.

MidAmerican’s goal is to eventually produce 100 percent of its power with renewable resources.

The company is upgrading its old wind turbines and building new ones to help reach that goal.

Much of the state saw sustained winds around 25 mph and gusts of up to 56 mph on Monday and Tuesday.