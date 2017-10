SIOUX CITY HOME INVASION ALONG 19TH STREET

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR THREE MALES SUSPECTS WHO ROBBED A VICTIM IN AN EARLY MORNING HOME INVASION.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE THREE INDIVIDUALS KNOCKED ON THE DOOR OF 217 19TH STREET AT 2:22 A.M.

ONCE THE VICTIM OPENED THE DOOR, THE SUSPECTS FORCED THEIR WAY IN AND THREATENED THE RESIDENT WITH A TASER.

THE THREE SUSPECTS ESCAPED WITH THE MAN’S WALLET.

THE VICTIM WAS NOT INJURED.

THERE IS NO DESCRIPTION OF THE SUSPECTS AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE SHOULD CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.