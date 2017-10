THREE TEENS ARRESTED FOR RECENT BURGLARIES

THREE TEENS WERE ARRESTED SATURDAY FOR THEIR ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN RECENT BURGLARIES.

ON OCTOBER 17TH, FOUR SUSPECTS BROKE THE WINDOW OF THE URBAN CASUAL STORE, ALONG GORDON DRIVE, AND STOLE OVER A THOUSAND DOLLARS WORTH OF MERCHANDISE.

A HALF-HOUR LATER, THEY DID THE SAME THING AT THE YOUNKERS STORE IN THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL.

THE FOUR THEN WENT TO SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND BROKE INTO A VERIZON STORE BY THE SAME MEANS TO STEAL MERCHANDISE.

TWO DAYS LATER, THE AT&T STORE ALONG HAMILTON WAS BROKEN INTO, BUT NO ITEMS WERE STOLEN.

THREE OF THE BOYS WERE ALLEGEDLY CAUGHT SHOPLIFTING SATURDAY AT THE FLOYD BOULEVARD WALMART.

A 16 YEAR OLD FROM WINNEBAGO,NEBRASKA, ALONG WITH A 14 AND 15 YEAR OLD, FROM MACY, NEBRASKA WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND ARRESTED FOR THESE BURGLARIES.

TWO OF THE BOYS WERE ALSO ARRESTED FOR BURGLARIZING THE SPRINT STORE AT 4115 GORDON DRIVE ON SEPTEMBER 30TH.

THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ADDITIONAL ARRESTS ARE EXPECTED.