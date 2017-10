SPECIAL OLYMPIC BOWLERS QUALIFY FOR U.S. GAMES IN SEATTLE

A GROUP OF SPECIAL OLYMPIANS FROM SIOUX CITY ARE THE ONLY TEAM IN IOWA TO QUALIFY FOR THE U.S. GAMES IN SEATTLE, WASHINGTON NEXT SUMMER.

SPOKESPERSON DEE STURGEON SAYS A FUNDRAISER WILL TAKE PLACE THIS SUNDAY TO HELP RAISE MONEY NEEDED TO SEND THE TEAM OF BOWLERS TO THE NATIONAL GAMES:

STURGEON SAYS AT LEAST $6000 NEEDS TO BE RAISED FOR THE QUARTET OF BOWLERS AND THEIR FAMILIES:

STURGEON SAYS ANYONE WHO WISHES TO MAKE A DONATION WHO CAN’T MAKE THE FUNDRAISER MAY SEND IT IN CARE OF SPECIAL OLYMPICS TO WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL.

THE U.S. GAMES TAKE PLACE NEXT JULY IN SEATTLE.