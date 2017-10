POLICE CONFIRM MISSING FAMILY WAS IN SUBMERGED CAR

AUTHORITIES HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THE THREE VICTIMS WHOSE BODIES WERE RECOVERED FROM A SUBMERGED CAR SATURDAY ARE THOSE OF A MISSING SIOUX CITY FAMILY.

LT. PAT MCCANN OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS

53-YEAR-OLD SALOMON MEDINA-ZAVALA, HIS 43-YEAR-OLD WIFE ANGELICA GONZALEZ AND THEIR 17-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER VANESSA MEDINA GONZALEZ WERE FOUND IN THE CAR PULLED FROM THE MISSOURI RIVER:

OC…… RESULT OF DROWNING. :10

THE FAMILY WAS LAST SEEN A WEEK AGO AT A WAL-MART LAST MONDAY ABOUT AN HOUR OR SO BEFORE WITNESSES SAW THEIR 2001 HONDA CIVIC PLUNGE INTO THE RIVER.

AUTHORITIES HAVE NOT DETERMINED WHO WAS DRIVING THE CAR WHEN IT WENT INTO THE RIVER AND MCCANN SAYS THERE’S NO INDICATION OF ANY OTHER INJURIES TO THE VICTIMS:

OC……WAS OF DROWNING. ;11

A DIVER ATTACHED A CABLE TO THE CAR THAT WAS IN WATER AROUND 20 FEET DEEP ON SATURDAY.

A TRUCK THEN WINCHED THE CAR ONTO THE SHORE.