The 6th annual Camp High Hopes Haunted Lodge Party raised a record $130-thousand dollars for the camp for people with disabilities.

Joe and Katrina Barnes, representing The Sound of Music Academy, snagged first place in the Lip Sync Battle, but donated their $500 winner’s check back to Camp High Hopes.

Nearly 300 people attended the event this past Saturday at the Delta Marriott hotel in South Sioux City.

Photo by Camp High Hopes