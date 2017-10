AUTHORITIES RECOVER CAR & VICTIMS FROM RIVER

LOCAL AUTHORITIES HAVE RECOVERED THE CAR THAT PLUNGED INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER LAST MONDAY NEAR THE 200 BLOCK OF LARSEN PARK ROAD.

CAPTAIN MARK KIRKPATRICK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT CONFIRMED THAT THERE WERE THREE BODIES INSIDE THE HONDA CIVIC, BUT THEIR IDENTITIES AND WHO WAS IN THE DRIVER’S SEAT OF THE CAR HAS NOT YET BEEN CONFIRMED:

51-YEAR-OLD SALOMON MEDINA, HIS 41-YEAR-OLD WIFE ANGELICA MEDINA-GONZALES AND THEIR 17-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER VANESSA MEDINA GONZALES, WERE LAST SEEN AT A WAL-MART LAST MONDAY ABOUT AN HOUR OR SO BEFORE THE ACCIDENT.

THE LICENSE PLATE OF THE CAR PULLED FROM THE WATER MATCHED THEIR MISSING CAR.

AARON LISLE, OF SIOUXLAND DIVE RESCUE WENT INTO THE WATER SATURDAY MORNING AND ATTACHED A CABLE TO THE CAR THAT WAS IN WATER AROUND 20 FEET DEEP.

DIVE SPOKESMAN MIKE MCCLENNEN SAYS LISLE FACED A STRENUOUS TASK UNDERWATER:

MCCLENNEN SAYS A TRUCK FROM MEIER TOWING THEN WINCHED THE CAR ONTO THE SHORE:

AROUND A DOZEN OR SO FAMILY MEMBERS WERE AT THE SCENE AS THE RECOVERY WAS UNDERWAY.

MULTIPLE SIOUXLAND AGENCIES COOPERATED AND PROVIDED RESOURCES NECESSARY TO RECOVER THE VEHICLE AND THE VICTIMS.