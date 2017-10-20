HERNANDEZ FOUND GUILTY BY CRAWFORD COUNTY JURY

A Denison, Iowa man has been found guilty of charges in the death earlier this year of a 15 year old girl.

A Crawford County jury convicted 26-year-old Ramon Hernandez of homicide by vehicle, three counts of distributing a controlled substance to a minor, one count of distributing a controlled substance, all felony charges, as well as four counts of providing alcohol to a person under age, each a serious misdemeanor.

Hernandez was the driver of a vehicle that plunged into the Boyer River last January 18th near Denison, leading to the drowning death of 15-year-old Yoana Acosta.

Hernandez and three other teens safely escaped the vehicle.

Court documents state Hernandez allegedly provided marijuana to the four teens hours before the vehicle he was driving crashed into the river.

A sentencing date in the case has not been set.