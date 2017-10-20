HARKIN TO KEYNOTE LOCAL DEMOCRATIC DINNER EVENT

Woodbury County Democrats will host the second annual Harry Hopkins Dinner and Celebration Saturday night at the Carpenters Union Hall located at 2200 West 19th Street.

Former U.S. Senator Tom Harkin will keynote the event.

Also attending and speaking will be Congressman John Delaney of Maryland who will likely be running for President.

The four candidates hoping to oppose Steve King in Iowa’s 4th district Congressional race, J.D. Scholten, LeeAnn Jacobsen, John Paschen and Paul Dahl will also attend.

A local Democrat will also be honored with the first Harry Hopkins Democratic Activist Award.

The event begins at 6pm with dinner served at 7p.m.