SHERIFF’S EMPLOYEES WEAR JEANS TO SUPPORT CSADV

THE WOMEN WHO WORK AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAVE BEEN WEARING JEANS ON THE JOB THE PAST MONTH FOR A GOOD CAUSE.

CAPTAIN LYNETTE PHILLIPS SAYS THE RELAXED DRESS CODE WAS TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE COUNCIL ON SEXUAL ASSAULT AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE BASED ON AN IDEA FROM SHERIFF DAVE DREW:

MARGARET SANDERS, THE DIRECTOR OF CSADV, SAYS THE CONTRIBUTION FROM THE SHERIFF’S PERSONNEL HELPS FUND NEEDED RESOURCES FOR VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC ABUSE:

NINE WOMEN WHO WORK FOR THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT TOOK PART IN THE FUNDRAISING EFFORT.