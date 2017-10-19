POLICE SAY MISSING FAMILY MAY BE IN SUBMERGED CAR IN MISSOURI RIVER

Sioux City Police say that it is likely a car witnesses saw submerge in the Missouri River Monday afternoon belongs to a local family of three that were last seen earlier that day.

Captain Mark Kirkpatrick gave an update on the investigation late Thursday morning:

OC……..confidence in this. :17

Kirkpatrick says the family members, 51-year-old Salomon Medina, his 41-year-old wife Angelica Medina-Gonzales and their 17-year-old daughter Vanessa Medina Gonzales, were last seen at a Wal-Mart Monday about an hour or so before the accident:

OC…..since then. ;18

Divers have not been able to reach the vehicle to inspect it because it’s located in a portion of the river with dangerous currents.

Kirkpatrick says plans are being developed to bring in equipment needed to go into water where divers will operate by feel because of zero visibility in the murky waters of the Missouri:

OC……here to dive this. ;17

Authorities sent two boats out on the river again Thursday to do a surface search for evidence that could lead to the identification of the car and missing people.