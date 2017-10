CITY OFFICIALS TO ANNOUNCE BUILDING PROJECTS FRIDAY

CITY OFFICIALS WILL HOLD TWO NEWS CONFERENCES FRIDAY TO ANNOUNCE PROJECTS REGARDING A PAIR OF DOWNTOWN BUILDINGS.

THE FIRST, SCHEDULED AT 10 A.M. WILL DISCUSS THE FUTURE OF THE FORMER KCAU-TV BUILDING LOCATED AT 7TH AND DOUGLAS.

LAMB ARTS WILL MOVE INTO THAT BUILDING, WHICH WAS CONSTRUCTED IN 1909.

THE CITY COUNCIL WILL VOTE TO APPROVE A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH LAMB ARTS ON MONDAY.

THEN AT 11 A.M., AN ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE COMMERCE BUILDING LOCATED ON NEBRASKA STREET WILL TAKE PLACE.

THAT BUILDING IS EXPECTED TO BE RENOVATED INTO NEW HOUSING UNITS.

CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING’S OFFICE, LOCATED ON THE CORNER, HAS CONFIRMED THAT THEY WILL SOON MOVE INTO NEW QUARTERS IN THE FEDERAL BUILDING ON 6TH STREET BETWEEN PEARL AND DOUGLAS.

OTHER FIRMS LOCATED IN THE COMMERCE BUILDING SAY THEY HAVE BEEN GIVEN NOTICE TO MOVE BY THE END OF THE YEAR.