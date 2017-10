SIOUX CITY FAMILY FEARS FOR SAFETY OF MISSING RELATIVES

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN AND HER HUSBAND ARE FEARFUL THAT SOME OF THEIR FAMILY MEMBERS MAY BE IN A CAR THAT DISAPPEARED INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER MONDAY AFTERNOON.

BRENDA RODRIQUEZ MEDINA GONZALES SAYS HER PARENTS, 51 YEAR OLD SALOMON MEDINA, 41 YEAR OLD ANGELICA MEDINA-GONZALES AND HER 17-YEAR-OLD SISTER VANESSA MEDINA GONZALES, HAVE NOT BEEN HEARD FROM SINCE THEY WERE LAST SEEN AT THE NORTHSIDE WAL-MART MONDAY BETWEEN 3PM AND 4PM.

SHE’S CONCERNED THAT HER PARENTS CAR, A MAROON HONDA CIVIC E-X WITH IOWA LICENSE PLATE E-U-H 225, IS THE ONE THAT SUBMERGED IN THE RIVER AROUND 4:15 P.M. MONDAY.

THE COUPLE SAY THEY FILED A MISSING PERSONS REPORT WITH SIOUX CITY POLICE ON TUESDAY.

AUTHORITIES DECIDED WEDNESDAY AGAINST SENDING DIVERS INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER TO SEARCH FOR THE CAR.

THE AREA IDENTIFIED BY SONAR IS IN THE FASTEST PORTION OF THE RIVER, WHICH MAKES IT TOO DANGEROUS TO SEND DIVERS IN AT THIS TIME.

POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE ARE WORKING WITH THE SIOUXLAND DIVE RESCUE TEAM TO EXPLORE WHAT OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE TO EVALUATE THE BOTTOM OF THE RIVER WHERE AUTHORITIES BELIEVE THE VEHICLE MAY BE LOCATED.

Photo provided