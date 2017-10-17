AUTHORITIES SUSPEND RIVER SEARCH FOR MISSING CAR

Authorities suspended the search Tuesday afternoon for a car that went into the Missouri River Monday around 4:15 p.m.

Lt. Brad Bollinger of the Sioux City Police Department says two boats resumed the search Tuesday morning for a small dark colored car that witnesses say went through a fence and into the river from the Floyd Boulevard exit at the 200 block of Larsen Park Road :

The search boats, equipped with sonar, detected an unknown large object around noon Tuesday.

A tow truck and a diver came to the scene, but Aaron Lisle, President of the Siouxland Dive Rescue Team, says conditions were not safe to attempt the dive:

Lisle says the diver would not be able to see anything once he was underwater:

Lt. Bollinger says that object isn’t necessarily the missing car:

Another diver will arrive Tuesday night, and authorities will decide Wednesday if they will go into the river to check out the object.

Lt. Bollinger says no missing persons reports have come in to the department regarding anyone that could be connected to the vehicle.

He says anyone with knowledge of a missing person should contact the Police Department at 712-279-6960.