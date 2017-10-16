OBJECTS FLY FOR UNITED WAY FUNDRAISER

The parking lot of the downtown United Center was a hub of activity over the noon hour Monday, as all sorts of objects were flying out of the third floor windows.

Kevin McManamy of United Real Estate Solutions says it was all in fun as a fundraiser for the United Way of Siouxland:

OC………coming down. ;06

Those items included miniature footballs and beach balls, water balloons and even macaroni and cheese and mustard or chocolate pies.

Things got a little messy for Kevin and United Center employees from CMBA Architects, Robert W. Baird & Company and United Realty.

Kevin and his wife Kristie co-chair this year’s United Way campaign:

OC……..to do a fundraiser. :07

Heather Hennings of the United Way says the campaign is steadily working towards its fundraising goal:

OC……….raise some money. ;18

The businesses also held a chili feed over the noon hour for their employees.