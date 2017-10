CITY COUNCIL VOTES FOR PRIVATE EVENTS FACILITIES MANAGEMENT

THE CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED BEGINNING NEGOTIATIONS TO PRIVATIZE THE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY’S EVENTS FACILITIES.

THE COUNCIL VOTED 4-0 TO HAVE SPECTRA, A PHILADELPHIA BASED ARENA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, TAKE OVER RUNNING THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, ORPHEUM THEATER AND CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

SEVERAL EMPLOYEES OF THOSE FACILITIES EXPRESSED CONCERN TO THE COUNCIL ABOUT THE FUTURE OF THEIR JOBS AND INSURANCE COVERAGE WHEN SPECTRA TAKES OVER.

DINO VEDIN STARTED WORKING FOR THE CITY AT THE OLD AUDITORIUM IN THE 1980’S:

TOM MCDONNELL, SPECTRA’S DIRECTOR OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, SAYS HE WILL MEET WITH THOSE EMPLOYEES TUESDAY AND IN WEEKS AHEAD TO DISCUSS THEIR CONCERNS:

MCDONNELL HOPES TO HAVE SPECTRA RUNNING THE FACILITIES BY EARLY NEXT YEAR.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT ABSTAINED FROM VOTING BECAUSE OF HIS OWNERSHIP OF THE SIOUX CITY BANDITS INDOOR FOOTBALL TEAM, BUT HE SYMPATHIZED WITH THE CITY WORKERS:

CITY EVENTS DIRECTOR ERIKA NEWTON SAYS SHE DOESN’T VIEW THE DECISION AS A WIN-LOSE SITUATION FOR HER AND THE EMPLOYEES:

NEWTON SAYS SHE BELIEVES ANY CURRENT EMPLOYEES WHO WANT TO WORK FOR SPECTRA WILL HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO DO SO.