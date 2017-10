SIOUX CITY AUTHORITIES ARE SEARCHING FOR THE PERSON WHO DROVE A CAR INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER MONDAY AFTERNOON.

POLICE AND RESCUE CREWS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 200 BLOCK OF LARSEN PARK ROAD AFTER WITNESSES SAW A SMALL BROWN CAR FLOATING IN THE RIVER AROUND 4:15 P.M.

POLICE SAY IT’S NOT KNOWN WHO MAY HAVE BEEN IN THE VEHICLE AT THIS TIME AND THE CAR SUBMERGED BELOW THE WATER.

THE SEARCH WILL CONTINUE TUESDAY.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG/KPTH