CITY COUNCIL TO VOTE ON EVENTS FACILITIES MANAGEMENT

THE CITY COUNCIL WILL AGAIN CONSIDER VOTING MONDAY ON WHO WILL MANAGE THE SIOUX CITY’S EVENTS FACILITIES.

THE COUNCIL DEFERRED VOTING ON THE ISSUE LAST WEEK TO GIVE THE PUBLIC EXTRA TIME TO WEIGH IN ON THE MATTER.

AT ISSUE IS WHETHER OR NOT TO KEEP THE CITY IN CHARGE OF MANAGING THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, ORPHEUM THEATER AND CONVENTION CENTER, OR TO HIRE SPECTRA, THE PHILADELPHIA BASED PRIVATE ARENA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, TO RUN THE FACILITIES.

THERE ARE CONCERNS ABOUT WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE CURRENT CITY EMPLOYEES IF SPECTRA TAKES OVER MANAGEMENT OF THE FACILITIES.

SPECTRA SAYS THEY WOULD BE ABLE TO SAVE THE CITY $250-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN COSTS DURING THEIR FIRST YEAR OF OPERATING THE VENUES.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT WILL NOT VOTE ON THE PROPOSAL, AS HE IS MANAGING OWNER OF THE SIOUX CITY BANDITS THAT PLAYS THEIR GAMES AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.