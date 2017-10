CITY & AIR GUARD TO RENEW AIRPORT SHARING AGREEMENT

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY WILL SOON BE ASKED TO VOTE ON RENEWING A JOINT USE AGREEMENT OF SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT WITH THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD.

AIRPORT DIRECTOR MIKE COLLETT SAYS THE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN RENEWED EVERY FIVE TO TEN YEARS FOR THE PAST 30 YEARS:

OC…OR CHANGED. :09

THERE WILL BE SOME CHANGES THE COUNCIL WILL BE ASKED TO APPROVE IN THE RENEWAL:

OC………COMMERCIAL SERVICE. :16

WITHOUT THAT AGREEMENT OR THE PRESENCE OF THE 185TH, THE CITY WOULD HAVE TO BUILD IT’S OWN FIRE STATION AT THE AIRPORT AND EQUIP AND STAFF IT AT AN ANNUAL COST OF NEARLY ONE MILLION DOLLARS.

THE CITY COUNCIL, AIRPORT BOARD AND MEMBERS OF THE 185TH HELD A JOINT MEETING WEDNESDAY AT THE MID AMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION.