FUNERAL SERVICES SET FOR SUTHERLAND VICTIM OF LAS VEGAS SHOOTINGS

A funeral has been scheduled for a northwest Iowa woman who was killed in the Las Vegas country music concert shooting.

33-year-old Carly Kreibaum of Sutherland was among the 58 people fatally shot October 1st in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Her funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Sutherland Community Center.

Her remains will be interred at Waterman Cemetery in Sutherland.

Kreibaum was a mother of two and a Sibley native who graduated from Sibley-Ocheyedan High School.

She later attended Wayne State College in Nebraska.