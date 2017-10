CITY COUNCIL DELAYS EVENTS FACILITIES VOTE

THE CITY COUNCIL WILL WAIT ONE MORE WEEK BEFORE VOTING ON WHO WILL MANAGE THE CITY’S EVENTS FACILITIES.

AFTER OVER 90 MINUTES OFF DISCUSSION, COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE MADE A MOTION TO DEFER THE VOTE UNTIL NEXT MONDAY.

MOORE SAID HE WANTED TO GIVE MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC A CHANCE TO WEIGH IN ON THE MATTER:

OC……….CONSIDERATIONS ARE. :17

MOORE IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNED ABOUT THE FUTURE OF THE EMPLOYEES WHO WORK AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, ORPHEUM THEATER AND CONVENTION CENTER, AND THAT THEY WOULD HAVE JOBS IF SPECTRA, THE PHILADELPHIA BASED PRIVATE ARENA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, TAKES OVER RUNNING THE FACILITIES:

OC……….SHORT TERM DEAL. :23

ERIKA NEWTON, THE CITY’S EVENTS FACILITIES DIRECTOR, SAYS THE ONGOING DISCUSSION HAS BEEN TOUGH FOR THOSE EMPLOYEES:

OC…….PROCESS FOR STAFF. ;19

NEWTON SAYS SHE APPRECIATES THE SUPPORT SHE AND HER STAFF HAVE RECEIVED FROM THE PUBLIC TO KEEP THE FACILITIES UNDER CITY CONTROL:

OC………..ON PUBLIC INPUT. :25

SPECTRA REPRESENTATIVES ANSWERED QUESTIONS FROM THE COUNCIL AND DAVE BERNSTEIN OF THE ORPHEUM THEATER BOARD SPOKE IN SUPPORT OF THEIR BID.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT WILL NOT VOTE ON THE DECISION, AS HE IS MANAGING OWNER OF THE SIOUX CITY BANDITS THAT PLAYS THEIR GAMES AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.