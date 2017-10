PROGRESS CONTINUES ON CONE PARK PROJECT

CONE PARK COMMITTEE MEMBERS BRAVED THE RAIN THURSDAY FOR A TOUR OF THE PARK AND DAY LODGE THAT’S NEARING COMPLETION IN MORNINGSIDE.

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE SAYS THE DAY LODGE LOOKS GREAT:

SALVATORE SAYS SNOW CANNONS ARE ALREADY IN PLACE FOR THE TUBING HILL….AND WHEN THEY WILL START TO MAKE SNOW DEPENDS ON HOW QUICKLY WINTER TEMPERATURES ARRIVE IN DECEMBER:

ONCE THE SNOW IS IN PLACE, NIGHT TIME WEEKEND LASER LIGHT SHOWS ARE PLANNED FOR THE TUBING HILL:

ONLY 300 SPOTS ARE AVAILABLE THOSE NIGHTS, SO A TICKET PRE-SALE IS PLANNED.

THERE’S ALSO A SKATING RINK UNDER CONSTRUCTION NEXT TO THE LODGE:

THE PARK WAS SCHEDULED TO OPEN DECEMBER 20TH, BUT SALVATORE IS HOPEFUL IT WILL OPEN A COUPLE OF WEEKS BEFORE THAT.