SIOUX CITY WOMAN SURVIVES MASS SHOOTING

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN WHO WAS IN THE CROWD DURING THE LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING SAYS, “AMONGST THE CHAOS, THERE WERE THE “HELPERS”.

KATIE BURGETT WAS IN THE MIDDLE OF THE AUDIENCE AS A GUNMAN STARTING SHOOTING AT THE CROWD OF 22-THOUSAND PEOPLE.

ONCE THEY FIGURED OUT THE NOISE THEY WERE HEARING WERE GUNSHOTS AND NOT FIREWORKS, THEY GOT DOWN AND BEGAN TO RUN.

BURGETT REMEMBERS RUNNING AND SEEING A GIRL RUNNING IN FRONT OF THEM AND GETTING HIT, FALLING TO THE GROUND INSTANTLY.

SHE SAYS THERE WAS BLOOD EVERYWHERE AND PEOPLE DRAGGING LIFELESS BODIES TO SAFETY.

SHE SAYS, “THERE WERE SO MANY PEOPLE TRYING TO HELP OTHERS WHILE IT WAS ALL GOING ON.”

BURGETT CONTINUES, ” WE CAME ACROSS A COUPLE GUYS THAT WERE TRYING TO CALM US DOWN, EVEN WHILE THE SHOTS WERE RAINING DOWN.”

BURGETT MET CONCERT-GOERS FROM CALIFORNIA WHO TOOK HER AND HER FRIEND TO THEIR HOTEL ROOM FOR SAFETY.

SHE SAYS THEY ARE DEVASTATED AND COMPLETELY SHOCKED AND HEARTBROKEN.

SHE CALLS IT AN, “ABSOLUTLEY TERRIFYING EXPERIENCE THAT WE WILL NEVER FORGET.”

AT LEAST 59 PEOPLE WERE KILLED AND OVER 500 WERE INJURED IN WHAT IS NOW THE DEADLIEST MASS SHOOTING IN AMERICAN HISTORY.