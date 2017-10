SECURITY WILL INCREASE FOR SOME TYSON EVENTS CENTER SHOWS

ARENAS AND CONCERT VENUES HAVE BEEN GRADUALLY INCREASING SECURITY MEASURES OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS DUE TO CRIMINAL AND TERRORIST ACTIVITIES.

ERIKA NEWTON, HEAD OF THE CITY’S EVENTS FACILITIES DEPARTMENT, SAYS THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER HAS PLANS TO UPGRADE IT’S SECURITY BEYOND WHAT CONCERT GOERS HAVE PREVIOUSLY SEEN:

OC……..WHILE YOU’RE THERE. ;22

NEWTON SAYS METAL DETECTORS ARE PENDING APPROVAL OF THE CITY COUNCIL WHICH WILL BE USED AT THE TYSON AND ALSO THE ORPHEUM THEATER:

OC………PROMOTERS WANT THEM . ;15

THE N-F-L DOES NOT ALLOW CARRY BAGS OR PURSES THAT AREN’T CLEAR PLASTIC TO BE BROUGHT INTO THEIR STADIUMS.

NEWTON DOESN’T THINK SIOUX CITY WILL GO TO THAT EXTREME, BUT THERE ARE SOME RESTRICTIONS TO BE AWARE OF:

OC……..BOUGHT ONLINE. :24

NEWTON SAYS THE MUSKETEERS AND BANDITS HAVE NOT ASKED FOR THE RESTRICTIONS THAT SOME CONCERT PROMOTERS HAVE.

CHANGING THAT POLICY WOULD BE UP TO THOSE TEAMS.

SHE SAYS EVENT ATTENDEES NEED TO THINK ABOUT WHAT THEY ARE CARRYING BEFORE THEY COME TO SHOWS AT THE CITY’S VENUES.