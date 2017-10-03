ST. LUKE’S CMN DEDICATES NEW PEDIATRICS ROOM

UnityPoint- St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network dedicated its newest pediatric theme room Tuesday, thanks to the generosity of CMBA-Architects.

Brian Crichton, the C-E-O of the architectural firm, says the theme of the room is all about inspiring little hands:

The room is designed for infants and children up to age three, but has amenities for parents and young siblings who stay and visit there also:

The room was dedicated with a ribbon cutting by the local Chambers of Commerce and children who have been helped by C-M-N.