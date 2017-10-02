IOWA MAN SURVIVES LAS VEGAS CONCERT SHOOTING

Update 5:50pm 10/2/17

Authorities now say 59 people are dead and 527 injured following Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

A central Iowa man was among those attending the country music festival in Las Vegas last (Sunday) night where at least 50 people were killed and more than 400 were hospitalized in the worst mass shooting in United States history.

Justin Zimmerman, of Dexter, says he was standing in the back of the crowd when he started hearing noises — but he wasn’t sure what it was.

Zimmerman says everybody tried to take cover as best as they could as the gunfire was going off.

Zimmerman says he got separated from the group he was with at the concert, but knows his friends are okay.

Police say the shooter was found dead in a 32nd-floor room of a nearby hotel with as many as ten firearms.

