HERRERA PLEADS GUILTY IN FATAL CRASH CASE

A Sioux City man has agreed to plead guilty to charges for his role in a fatal accident last October 31st.

19 year old Eduordo Herrera was sentenced to ten years in prison for vehicular homicide and five years for leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Judge Steven Andreasen ruled the terms would be served concurrently.

Court documents state Herrera was driving a speeding car that crashed into a parked van in the 1500 block of West 2nd Street early last Halloween morning.

A front seat passenger, Miguel Silva-Sanchez, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Herrera fled the scene on foot after the accident.

He later went to a hospital for treatment and tested positive for alcohol and THC.