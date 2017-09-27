OSHA CONFIRMS WORKER DEATH AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT

Authorities are investigating the death of a worker Tuesday at the Michael Foods egg processing plant in Wakefield, Nebraska.

The OSHA office in Omaha confirms they are aware of the fatal incident and have an active investigation underway.

A statement from OSHA says the fatal incident occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m. when an employee suffered injuries when a dock leveler unexpectedly dropped.

The name of the victim has not been released.

OSHA says they will inspect the facility and if inspectors find violations of safety or health regulations, they may issue citations to the employer and propose monetary penalties.

OSHA has up to six months to complete an inspection.