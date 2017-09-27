MRHD AWARDS OVER ONE MILLION DOLLARS IN SPECIAL GRANTS

Missouri River Historical Development awarded over a million dollars in special project grants to 20 Woodbury County non-profits and governmental entities Wednesday.

MRHD President Mark Monson says the grants board had tough decisions to make as there were over five million dollars in grant requests for some very worthy projects:

OC……….for the board. ;18

Those project grants ranged from $25 thousand to $100-thousand dollars.

Briar Cliff University Athletic director Nic Nelson was one of those accepting a check from MRHD:

OC…….in the community. ;19

Other grants included $100-thousand each to the Woodbury county Library for a bookmobile and to Sioux City Police for a video training simulator.

Monson says the money comes from MRHD’s share of gambling revenue from their partnership with Sioux City’s Hard Rock Casino:

OC……….from the Hard Rock. ;07

This year’s Special Project Grants will bring MRHD’s total contributions to non-profit organizations and governmental entities to almost $30 million since 1994.

Another $2.49 million has been pledged to recreational, cultural and fine arts projects, bringing MRHD’s total impact to more than $32 million.