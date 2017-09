MORE SHELTERS PLANNED FOR LOCAL HOMELESS

WITH THE COMING OF AUTUMN, COLDER TEMPERATURES ARE NOT FAR OFF IN THE WEEKS AHEAD.

MEMBERS OF THE SIOUXLAND STREET PROJECT MET TUESDAY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM TO DISCUSS ONGOING EFFORTS TO PROVIDE SHELTER FOR THE LOCAL HOMELESS POPULATION.

CAPTAIN LISA CLAEYS OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS PART OF THE COALITION.

AMONG THE PLANS DISCUSSED WERE EFFORTS FOR A SUPER SHELTER, A DETOX CENTER AND A DAY SHELTER:

CLAEYS SAYS A TRIAL RUN FOR A DAY SHELTER TOOK PLACE THIS SUMMER AT THE SOUP KITCHEN THANKS TO LEADERSHIP SIOUXLAND.

THAT PROJECT WILL RESUME THERE ON NOVEMBER 1ST:

CLAEYS SAYS BESIDES FUNDING, TRANSPORTATION NEEDS MUST ALSO BE MET TO GET PEOPLE TO THE SHELTERS.