FEBRUARY DATE SET FOR IOWA CAUCUSES

The Republican and Democratic Parties of Iowa have officially set the dates for the 2018 Caucus to Convention process.

Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann says the Precinct Caucuses will be held on Monday, February, 5th.

GOP County Conventions take place on Saturday, March 10th while Democratic county conventions are March 24th.

The parties District Conventions are both on Saturday, April 28th and the State Conventions on Saturday, June 16th.

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price says they are looking forward to a competitive primary season and a spirited debate about the issues that matter most to Iowa.