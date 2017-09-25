FAFSA HELP AVAILABLE FOR CITY HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

Sioux City is one of six Iowa school districts where VISTA and AmeriCorps volunteers will help high school seniors and their parents in fill out the complicated federal forms required to qualify for financial aid.

Iowa College Student Aid Commission executive director Karen Misjak says it’s an effort to boost the number of high school graduates who go on to college or technical school:

Governor Kim Reynolds spoke to students at Saydel High School about the program Monday:

This Sunday, October 1st, high school seniors may start filling out what’s called the FAFSA forms — the “Free Application for Federal Student Aid.”

