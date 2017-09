STUDENT PULLS FIRE ALARM, SENDS CREWS TO EAST MIDDLE

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE CREWS RESPONDED TO A FIRE ALARM CALL AT EAST MIDDLE SCHOOL FRIDAY MORNING.

SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY A STUDENT PULLED THE FIRE ALARM AS SCHOOL BEGAN AT 7:45.

STUDENTS WERE EVACUATED FROM THE BUILDING AS FIRE FIGHTERS SEARCHED INSIDE.

NO FIRE WAS FOUND AND SCHOOL WAS BACK TO NORMAL A SHORT TIME LATER.