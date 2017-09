CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS AT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK

CONSTRUCTION IS PROGRESSING ON A 5000 SQUARE FOOT INTERPRETIVE CENTER AT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

PROJECT PRESIDENT MIKE NEWHOUSE SAYS THE CONCRETE BASE FOR THE CENTER WAS POURED THIS WEEK:

ONCE THE MAIN FRAMEWORK IS COMPLETED, NEWHOUSE SAYS

INSTALLATION OF EXHIBITS FEATURING AMERICAN VETERANS OF ALL MILITARY CONFLICTS WILL BE INSTALLED:

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK PROJECT, YOU CAN MAIL A DONATION TO EITHER PO BOX 1356, SIOUX CITY, IOWA 51102 OR TO CITY HALL, 1615 1ST AVENUE, SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE 68776

