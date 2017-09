Sioux City Police have arrested the woman wanted in the abduction of her three young daughters Tuesday, who were the subject of an Amber Alert.

25-year old-Danica Arzaga was taken into custody by police Wednesday afternoon at 8th and Divison Streets.

Arzaga has been charged with three counts of third degree kidnapping.

The girls were safely found Tuesday evening in Sanborn after being abducted in the Clay County town of Royal.

Arzaga is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $30,000 bond.