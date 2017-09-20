OKOBOJI CRASH VICTIM IDENTIFIED

Authorities have identified the victim who crashed his pickup truck and died following a police pursuit in the Iowa Lakes region.

26-year-old Colton Baschke of Spirit Lake died in the Tuesday crash.

Spirit Lake Police say they attempted to pull over Baschke’s pick up truck for a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away.

The vehicle crashed into a utility shed and wound up on the shore of East Lake Okoboji.

Police say Baschke was ejected from the truck.

He was taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare and was pronounced dead a short time later.