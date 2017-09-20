IOWA WON’T NEED SPECIAL SESSION OVER BUDGET DEFICIT

State officials say a projected shortfall in Iowa’s $7.2 billion budget has shrunk and will not require a special legislative session to fix.

The Iowa Department of Management Director David Roederer says the state budget that ended in June has about a $13 million shortfall.

That figure is much smaller than projections earlier this summer.

The announcement means Gov. Kim Reynolds will not have to call lawmakers back to the Capitol.

She has authority to transfer up to $50 million in emergency funds to plug a budget shortfall, so $13 million will be transferred to plug this deficit.

State Representative Chuck Holz of Le Mars says he relieved to learn a special session is not needed:

Holz says in January the state legislature will pay back the money borrowed from the reserves:

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimated earlier this summer a possible shortfall of about $100 million.

State officials say final adjustments on a range of incoming revenue shrunk the expected shortfall.