ANDERSON TO RESIGN FROM STATE SENATE

Iowa’s 3rd District State Senator is resigning from the state legislature to enter the private sector.

Bill Anderson has been hired to become the Cherokee Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director.

Anderson lives in Pierson and has served parts of Plymouth and

Woodbury Counties in the state senate for the last seven years.

He will begin his new duties on October 1st.

A special election date will be set after Anderson officially resigns from the state senate.