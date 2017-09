SOME SCHOOLS DISMISS EARLY BECAUSE OF HEAT

SEVERAL SIOUX CITY PUBLIC AND PAROCHIAL SCHOOLS ARE DISMISSING EARLY THURSDAY BECAUSE OF THE HEAT.

THE FOUR SIOUX CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS WITHOUT AIR CONDITIONING, BRYANT, HUNT, RIVERSIDE AND SUNNYSIDE, DISMISS TWO HOURS EARLY.

HOLY CROSS SCHOOL (PK-8) WILL DISMISS TWO HOURS EARLY.

BLESSED SACRAMENT CENTER WILL DISMISS AT 12:45 P.M. AND ST. MICHAEL’S CENTER AT 1:15 P.M.

BOTH OF THEIR GYMS WILL BE CLOSED.

THERE WILL BE NO 7TH & 8TH GRADE FOOTBALL, VOLLEYBALL AND CROSS COUNTRY GAMES AND PRACTICES ARE CANCELLED.