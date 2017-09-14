MORNINGSIDE AVENUE PROPOSAL TO BE REVISED

Monday the City Council deleted a motion from city staff to move forward with a proposed plan to convert Morningside Avenue to a three lane street with reverse angle parking from South Saint Aubin to South Lakeport.

Several concerned business owners told the council that the reconfiguration would hurt their businesses and create parking and safety problems.

Mayor Bob Scott says city staff are reworking the proposal and part of it may eventually be implemented:

The Mayor does not favor the reverse angle parking part of the proposal though:

No specific date has been set for the city council to revisit the proposal.